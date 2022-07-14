Skip to main content

Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Wide Receivers

Our first chance to dive deeper into the depth charts as we continue our look towards training camp

In our first two Washington Commanders training camp primers we looked at three quarterbacks and running backs to keep an eye on this preseason.

The options of who to pick - especially with Washington’s quarterbacks - were fairly limited just due to the amount on the roster and slots available.

With the receivers, however, we have a chance to look at the top, and get a little deeper. 

Terry McLaurin

Even though we have more options, we still have to talk about the captain.

After missing out on the voluntary practices this offseason, McLaurin’s camp and the Commanders were able to strike a deal on a new three year extension.

Now, that’s a true extension, meaning this year’s money is unaffected by the new deal, outside of signing bonuses or similar items within the contract.

But McLaurin is looking to show Washington their investment is well worth it before that new money starts coming in fully by continuing to become one of the best receivers in the NFL.

To do that, he’ll need to bond with new quarterback Carson Wentz, which he already started doing by flying out to California shortly after his press conference to officially announce the extension.

The Commanders may still be viewed as a defensive team, but the connection between this receiver and his quarterback will go a long way in determining it’s fate.

Jahan Dotson

Another receiver seen working out with Wentz and McLaurin was the first round rookie out of Penn State.

In early practices Dotson looks fluid, has displayed strong hands, and looks to be in a good groove with his quarterback early on.

The question entering camp will be how he holds up to the physicality, both at the line of scrimmage and as the play develops, in the NFL.

This is something we haven’t really seen up to this point, and what we’re watching with Dotson in his first training camp and preseason.

Marken Michel

It might surprise you to hear quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s deep ball has looked good at points during OTA and minicamp practices.

And there has been a constant in those ... Marken Michel.

The receivers ability to get open, track the ball, and bring in the pass has been on display as much as it can be at this phase of the season.

If those flashes continue into training camp, and produce results in the preseason, I wouldn’t be surprised if he became a dark horse candidate to land on the opening day roster.

There are plenty of receivers to watch for the Washington Commanders this training camp, but these three specifically offer a strong balance of star power, potential, and the opportunity to really surprise some people.

