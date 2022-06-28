Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Have Best Rookie Season?

Washington Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson could have an excellent season in 2022. But will he have the best amongst a loaded rookie wideout class? That's a bit of a lofty expectation.

Dotson was drafted with the 16th pick in April's NFL Draft, the fifth wide receiver selected behind Drake London (Atlanta Falcons), Garrett Wilson (New York Jets), Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints) and Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions).

Those players are all in the mix to become the Offensive Rookie of the Year, but they have more competition from rookies in the later rounds.

According to NFL.com, Dotson and his fellow first-rounders aren't being considered as the top rookie. Instead, those players are second-round picks Christian Watson (Green Bay Packers) and George Pickens (Pittsburgh Steelers).

Watson has a huge opportunity in Green Bay, filling a role vacated by star wideout Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.

"After trading Davante Adams to Las Vegas and allowing Marquez Valdes-Scantling to depart for Kansas City in free agency, the Packers desperately needed a big-play threat at receiver," NFL.com writes. "So they traded up in the second round to draft Watson, an explosive 6-foot-5, 208-pound pass-catcher. He doesn’t need to get 40 yards downfield to make a big play, though; I suspect he and Aaron Rodgers will work the short passing game early on and go for the big shots as the defense allows."

Pickens also has a strong chance to succeed with JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

"In his final draft before retiring as the Steelers’ general manager, Kevin Colbert once again landed a bargain receiver in the second round," NFL.com writes. "Pickens is already impressing, showing off his skills during OTAs. Expect whoever lines up at quarterback for Pittsburgh to regularly lean on his speed and strong hands to make big plays downfield."

Dotson has the chance to be in the mix with these players, and if he were to see this list, he would use it as fuel in pursuit for more respect.