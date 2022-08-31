Commanders Claim Two DBs Off Waivers: NFL Tracker

AUGUST 31 COMMANDERS CLAIM DB DUO The Washington Commanders are busy on the waiver wire today, claiming former San Francisco 49ers rookie Tariq Castro-Fields and New York Jets defensive back Rachaad Wildgoose.

Castro-Fields was drafted in the sixth round of this year's draft by the 49ers, but failed to make the team's 53-man roster.

Wildgoose played in five games for the Jets last season, recording three tackles.

The Commanders chose to only carry four cornerbacks on their initial 53-man roster, so the moves to add more depth to the position aren't too surprising.

Corresponding moves have yet to be named.

AUG 22 KAYVON THIBODEAUX INJURED Another NFC East team has an injured top pass rusher. According to sources, New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux sprained his MCL in this week's preseason contest and is out for at least three weeks.

This puts Thibodeaux's status for the season opener against the Tennessee Titans in doubt.

Thibodeaux joins Commanders defensive end Chase Young among those questionable to make a Week 1 debut.

AUG 18 DESHAUN WATSON SUSPENDED 11 GAMES According to sources, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson 11 games and fine him $5 million.

Assuming the suspension holds, Watson will be eligible to return Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans, and be able to play Week 17 against the Washington Commanders.

AUG 17 RG3 TO MNF ESPN announced Wednesday that former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III would be added to the network's Monday Night Football coverage.

Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, played four seasons in Washington. He also played with the Cleveland Browns in 2016 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2018-20.

Since retiring, Griffin, a former Heisman Trophy winner, has been apart of ESPN's college football coverage, but now adds Monday Night Football to his resume.

AUG 16 3 PLAYERS CUT, 2 TO IR The Washington Commanders needed to narrow their roster down to 85 players ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday. It resulted in three cuts and a pair of injured reserve (IR) designations.

Cornerbacks Troy Apke and De'Vante Bausby and guard Deion Calhoun were cut while fullback Alex Armah and tight end Sammis Reyes were placed on injured reserve.

The roster now stands at 83, which allows the Commanders to add a player or two either in free agency, the trade market or off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

AUG 10 FORMER WASHINGTON PLAYERS APPEAR ON 'HARD KNOCKS' In the first episode of the HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks," which chronicles training camp with the Detroit Lions, two former Washington players were key characters in the first episode.

The show highlighted the coaching staff, where quarterback Mark Brunell and wide receiver Antwaan Randle El coach their respective position.

Brunell spent four seasons in Washington from 2004-07 and is in his second season as the Lions quarterback coach. Randle El also spent four seasons in Washington from 2006-09 and is also entering his second season as wide receivers coach.

AUG 9 MILLS FIRED In what qualifies as a most topsy-turvy weekend, Commanders coach Ron Rivera has just relieved Sam Mills of his duties as an assistant coach.

This decision comes on the heels of Mills, the son of the great former Carolina Panthers star, having just watched Dad being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Rivera, who called the decision “very difficult,” is moving Jeff Zgonina into the role of defensive line coach.

AUGUST 4 COMMANDERS SIGN DE'ANDRE BAUSBY After undrafted linebacker Drew White tore his ACL Tuesday, the team placed him on waivers with an IR designation and signed veteran cornerback De'Vante Bausby.

Bausby went undrafted in 2015 out of Pittsburg State and has played for seven different NFL franchises.

He last played in the USFL this spring with the New Jersey Generals.

AUGUST 3 COMMANDERS INJURED Relatively speaking the Washington Commanders have had a good training camp so far, health-wise. But the team did suffer a loss with undrafted linebacker Drew White leaving practice on Tuesday with what was confirmed by coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday to be a torn ACL.

