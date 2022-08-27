Skip to main content
Commanders vs. Ravens Preseason: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Washington travels to Baltimore for the final preseason tilt for both teams on Saturday.
The Washington Commanders make the short drive to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Saturday in what is the final tune-up before the regular season begins.

It's also the final time the teams can evaluate talent before the final round of cuts on Tuesday. Once again, teams will be allowed a 16-man practice squad for those players deemed to be on the bubble but valuable enough to keep around.

If the Commanders beat the Ravens on Saturday, it would be the first time any team has beaten the Ravens in a preseason game since 2015. With their win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday night, Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to win 22 consecutive preseason contests.

Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Commanders' starters will play "very limited" vs. Baltimore. 

For the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh has not announced his plan for the starters. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to play a preseason snap.

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered back in November. The injury will keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List until October and he'll at least miss the first four games of the season.

WHAT: Washington Commanders (0-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland (71,008)

WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 7 p.m. ET

TELEVISION: WRC-TV, Channel 4

RADIO: WMAL-FM 105.9

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Washington Commanders +4.5

TOTAL: 39.5 (o +100, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Commanders +188, Chiefs -225

