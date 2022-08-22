Commanders Look to 'Break' Record vs. Ravens

If the Washington Commanders beat the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday's preseason finale, it will be historic.

Not only would it be the team's first win under its new Commanders moniker, but it would be the first time any team has beaten the Ravens in preseason since 2015.

With their win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday night, the Ravens became the first team in NFL history to win 22 consecutive preseason contests.

Since 2016, the Ravens have gone undefeated during the preseason and plan on keeping that streak alive this weekend against the Commanders.

“There’s going to be people that are going to say this doesn’t mean anything,” Harbaugh told ESPN last year when discussing his team’s then 19-game winning streak. “There’s going to be people that are going to look at it and say, ‘Wow, that’s something.’ I’m of the belief that everything has meaning in life.”

And while the meaning of Saturday's preseason game may not affect whether the Commanders or Ravens qualify for the playoffs, there is merit in this final preseason game.

Harbaugh, one of the league's longest-tenured head coaches, has built a winning culture for over a decade in Baltimore. He's also won a Super Bowl, which most NFL coaches can't say.

There's been recent criticism that a winning culture doesn't exist on the other side of the DMV.

"(The questions do) feel repetitive, and I would caution big time," NBC Sports reporter JP Finlay said. "Because one thing we've seen (from) the Commanders teams that have made it to the playoffs in the last decade, they all got off to slow starts and then finished hot. They're playing the two worst teams from last year to start the year. You've got to start fast, Jacksonville and Detroit, they're begging you to be 2-0."

Given that this is the final preseason game before the regular season, where Washington is expected to come out of the gates strong, it's important to build that momentum this weekend against the Ravens.

The Commanders and Ravens are set to play Saturday at 7 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.