Commanders Close Gap With Ravens Late Second Quarter: Live Game Updates

The Washington Commanders make the short drive to Baltimore to face the Ravens on Saturday in what is the final tune-up before the regular season begins.

It's also the final time the teams can evaluate talent before the final round of cuts on Tuesday. Once again, teams will be allowed a 16-man practice squad for those players deemed to be on the bubble but valuable enough to keep around.

If the Commanders beat the Ravens on Saturday, it would be the first time any team has beaten the Ravens in a preseason game since 2015. With their win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday night, Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to win 22 consecutive preseason contests.

Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that Commanders' starters will play "very limited" vs. Baltimore.

For the Ravens, coach John Harbaugh has not announced his plan for the starters. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to play a preseason snap.

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered back in November. The injury will keep him on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List until October and he'll at least miss the first four games of the season.

FIRST QUARTER: Commanders 3, Ravens 0

The Commanders began the game with the ball with Sam Howell in at quarterback. They took possession at their own 19, and Howell connected with Milne for nine yards to the 28.

On 3rd and 9 from the WAS 34, Howell scrambled behind left guard for 10 yards for a first down to extend the drive.

Facing a 3rd and 4 from the WAS 44, Howell found Brown for 26 yards to the BAL 24.

The first offensive drive for Washington stalled at the BAL 25 on an incomplete pass on 3rd and 11.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS COMMANDERS: Slye missed a 43-yard field goal wide left, the Ravens take over at the BAL 25.

Tyler Huntley started the game at quarterback for the Ravens but the Commanders defense held them to a three-and-out and forced a punt.

Dicker punted 48 yards to the WAS 12, returned by Erickson 15 yards to the WAS 27.

On 1st and 10, Howell found Brown for 16 yards to the WAS 43, with a roughing the passer call during the play. That took the ball to the BAL 42.

Howell then found Erickson for 15 yards to the BAL 27.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye hits from 44 yards giving Washington a 3-0 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter. The Commanders scoring drive goes 47 yards on six plays and took 2:29 off the clock.

The kickoff went into the end zone for a touchback, and the Ravens took over at their own 15 after a holding penalty.

Huntley hit Oliver for 17 yards to the BAL 32 first down, but the drive stalled after that.

Dicker punted 55 yards to the WAS 12 where Milne returned it three yards to the WAS 15 with 2:40 left in the quarter.

On 1st and 10, Howell passed complete to Milne 21 yards to the WAS 36, but two plays later, Howell was sacked for 11 yards to the WAS 32 forcing a punt.

END FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Ravens 7, Commanders 6

Way punted 42 yards to the BAL 24.

TOUCHDOWN RAVENS: Anthony Brown came in at quarterback and passed deep left to Robinson for 67 yards and a touchdown. Dicker's extra point is good for a 7-3 Ravens lead.

Washington took over at their own 25 after the touchback. The Commanders drive stalled after four plays and nine yards. Way punted 61 yards to the BAL five yard line.

Baltimore went three-and-out and Dicker punted 39 yards to the BLT 45, fair caught by Erickson with 9:53 left in the first half.

The Commanders offense progressed to the BAL four yard line with a steady dose of Patterson and Michel runs and Howell passes.

Washington had a 1st and goal from the four yard line, and couldn't score a touchdown.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye's 24 yard field goal attempt is good, closing the gap on the scoreboard to 7-6 Ravens with 4:31 left in the half. The Commanders scoring drive went 39 yards in 11 plays and took 5:22 off the clock.

