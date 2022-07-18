Washington Commanders Will Win NFC East, Says Former Cowboys RB

With training camp just around the corner, speculation and chatter about the 2022 NFL season continues to ramp up.

The division with arguably the most conversation is the NFC East, as the Washington Commanders look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys as division champions.

There has not been a repeat champion in the division since the 2003-04 Philadelphia Eagles, so history is on the side of the Commanders, Eagles and New York Giants to come in first place this season.

Robert Turbin, a former running back who spent part of his career with the Cowboys, believes that the streak will continue and Dallas will concede the division to the Commanders. He shared why during a segment on NFL Network.

"The Washington Commanders are going to win the NFC East in my opinion," Turbin said. "First things first, they brought back Terry McLaurin, their big time receiver. They also acquired Carson Wentz, so now he's got his number one target. It'll be interesting to see how that chemistry develops."

"Defensively, you get Chase Young back to add to that pretty good defensive line... The defense is going to be pretty good."

Even with newfound hope at the quarterback position and a defense that's going to be reloaded with top talent, Turbin believes the key to the team's success will come down to head coach Ron Rivera.

"Ron Rivera is the key here. He's the icing on the cake," Turbin said. "He's really the big reason why he'll get that team over the hump."

The Commanders won the NFC East under Rivera in 2020, and a division title this season would mark two in three seasons. The last time that happened for Washington? 1982-84 ... nearly 40 years ago.