Commanders Training Camp 3 to Watch: Offensive Line

While everyone continues to ponder what the Carson Wentz-led Washington Commanders might look like, we're going to look at the unit in front of him for this pre-training camp watch list.

Because it doesn't matter who the quarterback is if you don't have anyone in front of him to block.

TRAI TURNER

It's hard to replace a Pro Bowl caliber right guard like Brandon Scherff, but that's exactly what Washington is trying to do this season after he declined to make a deal and left to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

Of course, if you're going to replace a five-time Pro Bowler, you could do a lot worse than bringing in another five-time Pro Bowler to do it. And that's exactly what Trai Turner is after pitstops with the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers and six years with the Carolina Panthers before those.

The 29-year-old Turner rejoined coach Ron Rivera in Washington after playing all 17 games for the Steelers last year and does so on a one-year deal.

If it works, then the team will go hard to try and re-sign him. If not, then it'll be back to the drawing board in 2023 - likely turning to the NFL Draft.

Either way, Turner's success this season will justify the Commanders not offering more to keep Scherff, or his lack of it will condemn them to criticism of the same.

CHASE ROULLIER

We know what Roullier brings to the team as the starting center. The question is when will we see it again?

Entering his sixth season in the NFL Roullier played just his first season in 2021 where he appeared in fewer than 13 games.

In doing so, he proved his ability as one of the top run-blocking centers in the game and held his own well in pass protection as well.

The good news is, that Roullier has been in recovery since November, so he has a relative head start in making it back to actively practicing and playing.

CHRIS PAUL (R)

In 647 blocking reps for Tulsa last season, Washington's seventh-round pick surrendered just two sacks while playing mostly right tackle.

As an NFL lineman, Paul is expected to shift inside to guard, a position that traditionally requires less athleticism and more strength.

The questions surrounding this prospect are about his ability to survive in the league while facing movement from NFL defensive lines he was never exposed to in college.

Considered a highly intelligent individual, it's not going to be a matter of getting his mind right, but getting his limbs to react quickly enough to what his brain sees in each and every rep.

You can never have enough depth on the offensive line, so Paul's ability to quickly grasp the blocking scheme and what opponents throw at him could prove valuable if his physical ability can keep up.

The Washington Commanders offensive line is going to look much different than it did last season.

Health and ability are just the tip of the iceberg for this unit that also needs to blend new faces with familiar ones to form a cohesive unit.

If they can do that, then protecting Wentz and opening holes for running backs like Antonio Gibson could become a surprising strength for this team once again.