WATCH: Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Grabs First Career INT vs. Bears

It's not every day you see a defensive lineman interception, but Thursday Night Football is not like an ordinary day.

On the Washington Commanders' second defensive possession of the evening, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen grabbed his first career interception in 75 NFL games.

Here's a look at the pick ...

As the Bears faced 2nd-and-goal, the ball was batted on the line of scrimmage and floated in there long enough to allow the Commanders to identify it and grab it in the air.

The timing could not have been better as the Bears were on the doorstep to score the first points of the game.

Takeaways have been a challenge for the Commanders so far this season. The pick marks the first turnover the defense has forced since Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That bodes well for history's purpose, because Week 1 also marked the last time the Commanders won a game.

The team comes into Thursday Night Football on a four-game losing streak and plays like this will help snap it. Now, the defense is hoping that quarterback Carson Wentz and the rest of the offense can scratch their back in return and get them some points on the board.

The Commanders and Bears are scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.