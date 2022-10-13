Commanders Trade Rumors: CB William Jackson III Wants Out?

The NFL Trade Deadline is less than three weeks away, and the Washington Commanders could be busy and ready to make a deal.

NFL.com is reporting that Commanders cornerback William Jackson III wants to be traded and that several teams are interested.

Jackson is in the second season of a three-year, $42 million contract, but he has not lived up to the hype. There's also been some potential tension between Jackson and the Commanders after head coach Ron Rivera's comments at a press conference earlier this week.

"We just decided to make a change," Rivera said after Sunday's loss when asked about Jackson's absence.

When pressed for further clarification, Rivera said, "Cause we decided to."

Later, in the locker room, as media gathered to speak with Jackson he attempted to walk out without taking questions.

“I got nothin to say," Jackson said according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. "What am I gonna say?”

However, NFL.com is saying that Jackson's relationship with Rivera and the team isn't why he wants to be traded, but rather his fit in the scheme.

"Once a key cog in the Commanders' secondary, Jackson is not frustrated specifically with the team," NFL.com writes. "Rather, he considers himself more of a man-to-man cornerback and Washington has run a lot of zone thus far. When Jackson signed, he envisioned himself as a true lockdown corner, covering a team's top receiver."

Jackson is out for tonight's game, but the rest of the Commanders and Chicago Bears kickoff at 8:15 p.m. tonight at Soldier Field.

