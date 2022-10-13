Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is in the business of hitting quarterbacks, making him uniquely qualified to join the conversation over controversial roughing-the-passer penalties that have become the talk of the NFL.

"The league is trying to make a statement," Allen said. "They’re overreacting to what happened to Tua."

The debate over the injuries suffered by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last month - and now ensuing calls that seem to "over-protect'' QBs - are the result of Tua being allowed to return to the field during the Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills even though it appeared he suffered a head injury ... and then him playing again a few days later when but the signal-caller was then put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital following a hit during the "Thursday Night Football" game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

On the heels of that, Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett (hitting the Bucs' Tom Brady) and Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs were both flagged for dubious roughing-the-passer penalties in Week 5 of the season.

The Brady play led directly to the Falcons losing the game, with Atlanta coach Arthur Smith calling the ref a "f---- bitch.'' The Jones strip-sack of Raiders QB Derek Carr caused ESPN analyst Troy Aikman to demand the league "take off the dresses'' of the quarterbacks.

Allen's Commanders play at Chicago on "Thursday Night Football'' tonight, and it is almost a guarantee that the subject arises again. ... and again and again, until the NFL finally addresses it with rule amendments.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.