WATCH: New Washington Commanders Defensive Tackle Jer'Zhan Newton Is A Wrecking Ball
The Washington Commanders kicked off the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft by taking one of the top remaining prospects on the board in Illinois defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton. While the Commanders didn't necessarily need a defensive lineman, there's no doub that Newton is one of the best at this position in this draft class and a first round talent.
Newton is coming off a career with the Illini where he totaled 187 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and five pass deflections. He earned a ton of honors this past season such as being named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-Conference, and a consensus All-American.
The Commanders already possess standouts upfront like Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Newton should only add to the talent that the franchise has accumulated in the middle of the defense under new head coach Dan Quinn. He's got quicker hands and feet than you would expect and plays with a certain edge that should help him forge out a living in the NFL.
Check out some highlights of Washington's latest addition below.
*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis
