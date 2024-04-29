Washington Commanders Crushed 2024 NFL Draft According to Next Gen Stats
According to their website, Next Gen Stats, also known as a player tracking system, "is the capture of real time location data, speed and acceleration for every player, every play on every inch of the field. Sensors throughout the stadium track tags placed on players' shoulder pads, charting individual movements within inches."
Next Gen Stats takes into account several different variables when scouting players and according to their metrics, the Washington Commanders had the best all-around 2024 Draft - drafting a league-high six players who earned a 75+ overall draft score; beating out the Steelers, Raiders, Eagles, and Packers.
The new era of Commanders football is now fully underway under first-year GM Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. Washington claimed the second overall pick in this year's draft in which they took QB Jayden Daniels and then proceeded to draft eight other collegiate players in DT Jer'Zhan Newton, CB Mike Sainristil, TE Ben Sinnott, OL Brandon Coleman, WR Luke McCaffrey, LB Jordan Magee, S Dominique Hampton, and EDGE Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
Six of their nine newly drafted rookies scored an athleticism rating of 80 or higher - a league-high mark.
The vision set out by Quinn and Peters looks to have come together as they look to shake off the mediocrity that has surrounded the franchise for quite some time now. Now we will turn our attention to mini-camps, OTAs, and training camp before having a true idea of what to expect from the Commanders in 2024.
