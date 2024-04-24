How to Watch: Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders are about to embark on a franchise-shaping weekend where a new franchise quarterback is expected to arrive along with some new teammates to help build on a four-win season already operating with a newly hired general manager and head coach.
General manager Adam Peters’ first pick will be the most talked about of all the new Commanders players he bring into the fold this weekend, but is the entire body of the NFL Draft class that will ultimately set the new course on a path toward immediate success or continued struggle.
The 2023 season is now a thing of the past and Washington will turn its attention to the 2024 NFL Draft in which Peters currently owns the No. 2 overall pick, two seconds, three thirds, two fifths, and one seventh round pick.
When:
Round 1: Thursday, April 25th, 8 PM ET
Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26th, 7 PM ET
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27th, Noon ET
Where:
Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
How to Watch:
Live coverage of the NFL draft can be found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.
Streaming coverage is also available on ESPN+, YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.
CommanderGameday will be in Ashburn, Virginia with the Commanders as they go through the 2024 NFL Draft and keep you up to date on every pick, all weekend long.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft