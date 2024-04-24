Washington Commanders Best Fit May Come With 'Overanalyzed' QB Drake Maye
The offseason is hype-season and Washington Commanders fans are feeling some of that boil up to the surface as they've watched general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn breathe new life into their favorite team.
Of course, none of us has actually seen the new-look Commanders on the field just yet, but on paper the team seems to be knocking this offseason out of the park.
And they'll continue to do so if they nail the quarterback selection Peters will ultimately make on Thursday night in the first round of the NFL Draft, but nobody outside of the organization can seem to fully agree on which quarterback Washington should take.
While many point to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels some still cling to the early favorite, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
And Pro Football Focus isn't ready to let go of that grip just yet.
"There seems to be a lot of overanalyzing when it comes to Drake Maye," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema in his quest to identify an early and late-round fit for each team. The Commanders' early fit is, of course, Maye. "He is a legit quarterback prospect and would be a great option for Washington to build its offense around. With the Commanders' tight end room in need of a playmaker in the passing game, even after the signing of Zach Ertz, the athletic Theo Johnson makes sense as a good vertical threat."
While not everyone can agree on which quarterback Washington should take, we think most share the opinion the tight end position is far from solved, even with Ertz's arrival.
That makes an upside play like Johnson potentially coming in on Day 3 an attractive prospect. Of course, by then we'll know for certain who the Commanders' next quarterback is, we'll have met him, and surely by then the overanalyzing will have ceased.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the NFL Draft