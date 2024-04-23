NFL Power Rankings: Washington Commanders Near Bottom Entering NFL Draft Weekend
The thing about power rankings is they're somewhat subjective and somewhat tied to standings which is why the Washington Commanders fall near the bottom of the league no matter who is doing the ranking but don't always sit at the ocean floor like their draft position would suggest they should.
Despite finishing dead last in the NFC East Division last year the Commanders are not the lowest ranked team in Pro Football Focus' pre-NFL Draft power rankings and came in No. 29 out of 32 instead of 31st which would match the spot their new general manager Adam Peters will likely spend his first draft pick since being hired.
The reason Washington isn't in that bottom spot in the division or the league is because of the job Peters and crew have already done in revamping a struggling roster.
"The Commanders did well this offseason, adding linebackers Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, tight end Zach Ertz, and running back Austin Ekeler," PFF's Amelia Probst wrote along with the ranking. "Their 25th-ranked defense lost cornerback Kendall Fuller and edges Montez Sweat and Chase Young."
According to Probst the biggest loss this offseason came when Peters traded quarterback Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. A loss the commanders are expected to fill with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round on Thursday night.
The biggest gain in free agency came in the form of linebacker Bobby Wagner who will step in as the top guy in that room, possibly on the defense as a whole, and push fourth year pro Jamin Davis down the priority structure if not the depth chart completely - along with Luvu.
The New York Giants came in No. 30, and last in the NFC East, while the New England Patriots (31) and Carolina Panthers (32) finished at the bottom of the league in these power rankings.
