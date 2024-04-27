WATCH: Washington Commanders Hoping To Utilize Luke McCaffery's Playmaking Ability
The Washington Commanders concluded the second night of the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffery with the No. 100 pick. It was an interesting choice for a variety of reasons, especially with the NFL bloodlines that he brings to the Commanders through his father, Ed, and brother, Christian.
McCaffery began his career as a quarterback before converting to wide receiver two seasons ago. He's relatively new to the position but has already shown some real promise. McCaffery is coming off a campaign with the Owls where he caught a career-high 71 passes for 922 yards and 13 touchdowns. He made a name of his own for bringing down tough catches and Washington is hoping carry that same mantra into the NFL.
The Commanders have surrounded new franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels with a variety of offensive pieces over the last two days. Outside of McCaffery, the team also drafted tight end Ben Sinnott and offensive lineman Brandon Coleman. They're making it a point to make this transition as easy as possible for Daniels with three picks still remaining to utilize.
Check out some of McCaffery's highlights below.
*Article courtesy of Dustin Lewis
