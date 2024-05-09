NFL Power Rankings: Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 3rd Best Rookie?
Projecting how NFL quarterbacks will play in an upcoming season is always tricky, but it's not as difficult as one may make it seem. Last season there was a myriad of injuries to the QB position across the NFL with players like Anthony Richardson, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers, Daniel Jones, and Deshaun Watson all missing significant time due to injury.
All of those aforementioned QBs should be back in the fold with their respective teams in 2024, but there will also be a new cream of the crop as a few of the top quarterbacks taken in this past April's NFL Draft will get the starting nod for their new organizations, including Washington Commanders Jayden Daniels.
Daniels was selected second overall and will likely be called upon as the started in DC to begin the 2024 season. Despite being the second quarterback called in Detroit, Daniels is projected to be the third-best rookie QB in the first set of 2024 QB power rankings according to CBS Sports behind first-overall pick Caleb Williams and the Vikings' J.J. McCarthy.
Projecting how good a rookie QB will be in his first season is difficult to begin with since we do not know how they will adjust to the speed of the NFL game along with if their skill sets will transfer over as well. However, I do believe that Daniels has the opportunity to turn in the best rookie season out of all of them and should be ranked higher than J.J. McCarthy.
Things will have to play out, but it is still promising to see that he even has the respect to be ranked higher than a few already established QBs in the NFL Gardner Minshew, Bryce Young, and Daniel Jones.
