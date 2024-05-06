Washington Commanders 2024 Rookie Class Ranked 'Most Impactful'
Since the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders have been praised. They had an incredible draft.
The success in the draft began with the No. 2 overall pick when the team had a choice between two quarterbacks -- those being Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. The team opted for the Heisman winner and LSU product in Daniels, who seems to have been the right pick based on the reception from media and fans from the pick.
The three second-round picks, Jer'Zhan Newton, Mike Sainristil and Ben Sinnott were all among top-value picks given where they were selected. All four of the picks listed so far can be producers for the team on day one.
The Commanders, following four selections in the first two rounds, selected two players in the third round, two players in the fifth round and one player in the seventh round.
Most media outlets have been incredibly complimentary of the Commanders' class. CBS Sports is the most recent media outlet to praise the team's draft haul as they ranked the top ten "most impactful" 2024 NFL Draft classes. The Commanders came in ranked No. 1 on the list.
"Those first five picks by GM Adam Peters were sensational. Denzel Washington Man On Fire type stuff from the Commanders new GM. Daniels has all the dynamic skills to be that new-age, dual-threat passer that terrifies defenses underneath, at the intermediate level, downfield, and yeah, with his legs," CBS Sports wrote.
Again, it all started with Daniels, who will lead the team under center and control the offense as the team's new franchise quarterback. He was a homerun of a pick and will certainly be hyped up heading into the 2024 NFL season. Should the team take a Houston Texans-like jump -- which saw them post a double-digit win season and playoff victory in the first round -- it'll be at the hands of Daniels.
"If Newton was able to work out before the draft, no way he's available in Round 1. He can be a 50-plus pressure defensive tackle as a rookie. Sainristil can be the annoying nickel corner who tackles like a champ, blitzes off the corner, and sticks to slot receivers underneath, and Sinnott legitimately has Sam LaPorta-esque athleticism and powerful YAC skills.," CBS Sports continued.
The Commanders tried to trade back into the first round, but couldn't get a deal done. Landing Newton early in the second round is as good as the value they could have gotten in the first round, but a trade wasn't needed. The other two second-round selections also have great chances to make big-time plays. next season.
"[Luke] McCaffrey will probably make the least impact of this bunch, but his diverse route-running skills will likely help him get on the field and earn targets sooner rather than later," CBS Sports wrote.
If McCaffrey sees snaps and targets from Daniels during his rookie season, he'll be able to develop into a real threat for this team. They've got plenty of weapons offensively, and the team is going to look and feel brand new heading into next season.
Stick with CommanderGameday for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season. Follow Kade on Twitter.