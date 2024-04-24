Did Dallas Make a Mistake by not Extending Ceedee Lamb Yet?
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves at a crossroads with their star wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb. As the 2024 NFL season slowly approaches, Lamb’s contract situation remains unresolved. Meanwhile, The Detroit Lions and their star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown just inked a record-setting deal.
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Mega-Deal With Lions
On Wednesday, the Lions announced a four-year extension for Amon-Ra St. Brown, worth over $120 million, with an eye-popping $77 million guaranteed. This contract catapults St. Brown to the top of the wide receiver pay scale, making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. The deal not only rewards St. Brown’s talent but also resets the market for other wide receivers.
The CeeDee Lamb Conundrum
Lamb, drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, has been nothing short of sensational. He was the 17th overall pick and quickly established himself as one of the premier receivers in the league. Last season, Lamb earned Pro Bowl honors and outperformed St. Brown in receptions, yards, touchdowns, and even rushing yards. Yet, Lamb is set to play the final year of his rookie contract for a guaranteed $17.99 million.
The Cat-and-Mouse Game
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones, the team’s executive vice president, have been cautious in their approach to Lamb’s contract extension. They’ve cited a lack of information and a desire to see more leaves fall before committing to a number.
But the NFL landscape is dynamic, and representatives for top receivers like Ja’Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb are undoubtedly keeping a close eye on each other’s negotiations. It’s a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, with millions of dollars on the line.
Dallas Should Have Acted Sooner
With Amon-Ra St. Brown resetting the market, the Cowboys missed an opportunity. They should have been rushing to secure Lamb’s future before St. Brown’s mega-deal. Waiting too long risks inflating Lamb’s price even further.
The Lions’ proactive move has put immense pressure on Dallas to act swiftly and reward their young star. If they don’t, they risk losing the negotiation game and paying a giant premium later. Dallas must learn from this St. Brown situation and avoid any further delays, before another star receiver gets paid.