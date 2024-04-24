Cowboys Reportedly Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For Micah Parsons
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys organization are banking on the "leaves falling" ideal that he put forth during the pre-draft press conference on Tuesday. The analogy may not have directly named perennial edge rusher Micah Parsons, but it appears he is now in the same boat as wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys have reportedly picked up the fifth-year option on Parson's rookie contract, and will pay him $21.3 million this season. Picking up this fifth-year option does not mean that the team can't still offer the young defender a long-term deal, but it also gives Jones some time to work that out.
The issue now becomes Jones foregoing extensions with Prescott, Lamb, and Parsons — all of whom are the star players on the team. Prescott might be looking at free agency in 2025, despite Jones also stating in the press conference that they want to retain their franchise quarterback.
Should Jones now want to offer Prescott the rightful extension he deserves, we imagine we will see him in a new jersey after this season. Even with Prescott's eventual departure and one of the three big contracts not going against Jones, he will still need to extend both Lamb and Parsons.
The "all in" approach that Jones is applying to this season needs to work, otherwise, the team could be in dire straits after this season. The draft will need to address the holes at running back, offensive line, and defensive line — especially with Jones being so quiet on the free agency front.