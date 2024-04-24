Amon-Ra St. Brown's Contract is Learning Lesson For Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown received a massive extension, which resulted in a four-year $120 million deal, with $77 million guaranteed—making him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL according to annual average. The deal should serve as a learning lesson for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
St. Brown has reset the market with this deal as his $77 million guaranteed also surpasses Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who got $75 million in 2022. The issue with St. Brown's contract is that it means Jones will have to shell out far more money for CeeDee Lamb.
Lamb was second in the league with 1,749 yards and 12 TDs, which nearly caugh NFL passing yards leader Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dophins, who secured 1,799 yards and 13 TDs.
St. Brown was third in the NFL in passing yards with 1,515 yards and tied for third in the league in TDs with 10. Lamb was far more productive, and should now be receiving a substantial extension when the time comes.
Jones could have mitigated paying out a record-setting contract by giving Lamb something along the lines of the what Davante Adams received, which is a five-year $140 million deal, equating to $28 million annually.
Instead, Jones is playing the part of "wait and see" and that tactic will now result in his having to pay Lamb far more when the time comes. That is not to say that Lamb does not deserve a record-breaking contract, as he is arguably the most talented receiver in the NFL. The point is Jones could have paid Lamb earlier, and it may have saved the man some dollars and heartache.
Jones also stated the team is "all in" with the roster they possess, and if his faith in the roster does lead to a championship — Lamb will more than likely have a lot to do with that. A stellar 2024 season along with a Super Bowl ring will also lead to a bigger contract for the team's star receiver. Or rather, that should definitely be the case.