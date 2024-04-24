Cowboys' First Round Pick Needs One Focus: Offensive Line
There have been plenty of rumors and rumblings about what the Dallas Cowboys may do in the draft. The pre-draft press conference left a lot of questions unanswered in terms of where Jerry and Stephen Jones plan to aim their first-round pick at.
Granted, the team can choose to trade back and secure more draft capital — which they need. However, the exodus of quality offensive lineman from the team via free agency should be all the nod the team needs to return to what they know best: the offensive line.
The Cowboys let eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith walk out the door and land with the Tennessee Titans, along with Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz who waltzed to the rival Washington Commanders. Losing two starters is always tough to deal with, but even worse if they are on the offensive line.
Quarterback Dak Prescott is presumably in his final year with the team, and he will need to be kept upright to ensure he can still make deep throws down the field, or rattle off a 25-yard gain with his legs. The run game also needs an upgrade, but the offensive line should take precedence.
The Cowboys pick at No. 24 overall, and could easily land someone like Graham Barton from Duke. Barton could easily fit into the offensive line and has the right kind of skillset that could slot him in at the left guard position, which is a deep need for the team.
If Barton happens to go earlier than expected, the Cowboys could pivot and select Amarius Mims from Georgia. Mims has the right kind of athleticism and strength that could make him a day-one starter for the team, likely in the left guard position.
Mims may not have the most experience as a starter, but the Cowboys are known to train up some great offensive lineman. Mims could develop greatly while the team prepares for the 2024 season.
The Cowboys have some great needs, but the offensive line needs to be the focus of the first round. The only other acceptable pick would be a running back, but even that can wait till round two. Jones has flirted with the idea of trading back to acquire more capital. While that is not a terrible idea, they should just roll with taking a quality offensive lineman with the No. 24 overall pick. It just makes sense.