Will the Cowboys Trade Up For An Impact Player.
We know GM Jerry Jones likes to make a splash on draft day by grabbing players with explosive playmaking capabilities that will bring impact to the team right away. But given the Cowboy's needs across the roster, lack of depth, free agent exits, and future cap concerns with several key players eligible for free agency after this season, they would be wise to conserve their draft capital and avoid trading away valuable picks to move up the board.
SI insider Albert Breer identifies o-line and receiver as positions of need for Dallas.
SI's Albert Breer has the Cowboys staying put at Pick 28 in round 1, and at pick 56 in round 2, to address the two most pressing areas on offense: O-line and running back.
ROUND 1: INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
Breer provides insights into the Cowboy offensive line options in round 1, stating that "the flexibility that [current Dallas lineman] Tyler Smith brings to the table allows Dallas to keep its options open at these [offensive line] positions. And the versatile Barton is one player I’ve heard connected to the team, which makes sense given Dallas’s track record of success (Zack Martin, Travis Frederick) taking interior linemen high."
This makes sense as Dallas needs help at multiple spots along the offensive line. With Tyler Biadasz hitting free agency and Zack Martin entering his age-34 season, adding a player who can play on the interior offensive line would be a smart move for the Cowboys. Tyron Smith is also turning 34 and his best years with the Cowboys are likely behind him. Barton has done most of his work at tackle for the Blue Devils, but his ability to play all five positions in the offensive trenches would make him an ideal pick for the Cowboys.
ROUND 2: RUNNING BACK JONATHAN BROOKS, TEXAS
Breer predicts Dallas fills another significant need by selecting one of the top running backs available. With Rico Dowdle at the top of the current Cowboy's running back depth chart, it is a wise and reasonable selection.
In Round 2 with pick 56, Breer states "I think they’ll go running back early—maybe Texas’s Jonathan Brooks on Day 2—but there isn’t one worth taking in the first round."