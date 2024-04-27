Cowboys Country

What Draft Picks Do The Cowboys Have Left On Final Day Of NFL Draft

Chris Pirrone

Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on Thursday, April 25, 2024 for the first day of the
Dallas Cowboys fans pose in the main theater on Thursday, April 25, 2024 for the first day of the / Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK

After filling big holes in the roster on day 1 and 2 of the NFL draft, the Cowboys and the Jones family are making significant advances crafting a strong 2024 roster. The Cowboys made 3 selections in rounds 1-3 of the NFL Draft, filling identified roster needs and likely picking up 4 starters and impact players across the offense line and defense.

The Cowboys are not done drafting and dealing with 4 picks remaining on Day 3.

*Selections Updated Post NFL Draft:

Round 1 • Pick 29 (29) • OT Tyler Guyton

Round 2 • Pick 24 (56) • EDGE Marshawn Kneeland

Round 3 • Pick 9 (73) • G Cooper Beebe

Round 3 • Pick 24 (87) • LB Marist Liufau

Round 5 • Pick 39 (174) • CB Caelen Carson

Round 6 • Pick 40 (216) • WR Ryan Flournoy

Round 7 • Pick 13 (233) • From Raiders

Round 7 • Pick 24 (244) • DT Justin Rogers

