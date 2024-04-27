What Draft Picks Do The Cowboys Have Left On Final Day Of NFL Draft
After filling big holes in the roster on day 1 and 2 of the NFL draft, the Cowboys and the Jones family are making significant advances crafting a strong 2024 roster. The Cowboys made 3 selections in rounds 1-3 of the NFL Draft, filling identified roster needs and likely picking up 4 starters and impact players across the offense line and defense.
Related: OT Tyler Guyton Will Be The Next Pro Bowl Lineman For The Cowboys
Related: Dallas Cowboys Second Round Pick DE Marshawn Kneeland Is 'Explosive' 'Athletic'
Related: Dallas Cowboys Select Marist Liufau in Third Round of 2024 NFL Draft
The Cowboys are not done drafting and dealing with 4 picks remaining on Day 3.
*Selections Updated Post NFL Draft:
Round 1 • Pick 29 (29) • OT Tyler Guyton
Round 2 • Pick 24 (56) • EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
Round 3 • Pick 9 (73) • G Cooper Beebe
Round 3 • Pick 24 (87) • LB Marist Liufau
Round 5 • Pick 39 (174) • CB Caelen Carson
Round 6 • Pick 40 (216) • WR Ryan Flournoy
Round 7 • Pick 13 (233) • From Raiders
Round 7 • Pick 24 (244) • DT Justin Rogers