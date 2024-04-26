OT Tyler Guyton Will Be The Next Pro Bowl Lineman For The Cowboys
Since Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, they have drafted 4 offensive lineman in the first round. All four first round offensive line selections have gone on to receive All-Pro or Pro Bowl honors.
The Cowboys decided to trade back in last nights draft selecting their next star lineman in Tyler Guyton.
The Cowboys first round one selection was left tackle Tyron Smith out of USC in 2011. Selected 9th overall, Smith played 13 seasons with Dallas prior to signing with the Jets this off-season. In his time in Dallas he made 8 Pro Bowls, 2 ALL-Pro selections, and a spot on the HOF All-2010's Team.
In 2013, the Cowboys selected center Travis Frederick with the 31st pick in the draft. Travis Frederick's career was cut short due to Guillain-Barre syndrome. In his 6 year career with the Cowboys, Frederick made 5 Pro Bowls and 1 All-Pro Selection.
With the 16th pick in 2014, Dallas selected right guard Zack Martin out of Notre Dame. Also a part of the HOF ALL-2010's Team, in his 10 year career Martin has made 9 Pro Bowls and is a 7 time ALL-Pro. At 33, Martin is still on the Cowboys and is a sure fire Hall of Famer.
With the 24th pick in the 2022 NFL draft The Cowboys selected left guard Tyler Smith out of Tulsa. Proven to be one of the best young lineman in the game, Smith made the Pro Bowl last year in just his second season in the NFL.
The Cowboys have a nack for finding Pro Bowl talent and this year's selection should prove no different. Tyler Guyton, who stands at 6'7" and 328 lbs, is the next star lineman for the Cowboys. In 14 games last season for Oklahoma (1 at LT, 13 at RT), Guyton gave up zero sacks and 9 hurries. He looks to replace HOF Tyron Smith at left tackle.