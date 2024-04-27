Dallas Cowboys Second Round Pick DE Marshawn Kneeland Is 'Explosive' 'Athletic'
The Dallas Cowboys continue to invest in the trenches by using their second round pick at 56 on defensive end Marshawn Kneeland from Western Michigan.
Kneeland has excellent athletic ability and was graded as one of the top edge rushers in the 2024 draft class.
Western Michigan Career
Kneeland was a four year starter at Western Michigan. His 2023 season was his best with a career-high 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks,7.5 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles. He was honored as a 2023 second-team All-MAC selection. His career production at Western Michigan was consistent with 37 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks in 2022, and 32 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 2021.
NFL Combine Stats
Athleticism is a key part of Kneeland's game. At the NFL combine Kneeland ran a solid 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash, but his shuttle run and three-cone drill were among the best at his position.
- 4.75 40-Yard Dash
- 1.66 Seconds 10-Yard Split
- 35.5’’ Vertical Jump
- 9’ 11’’ Broad Jump
- 7.02 seconds 3-Cone Drill
- 4.18 seconds 20-Yd Shuttle
- 21 Bench Press
Draft Profiles
NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein noted his athleticism stating, "Kneeland is a former high school tight end and his open-field agility can be seen when he’s pursuing the football around the field....a more consistent playmaker when he's standing, surveying and using his athleticism rather than fist-fighting at the point of attack. He's a forceful rusher with a relatively simple game plan, but he does have enough bend to diversify somewhat."
Hustlebelt provided an extremely in-depth review of Kneeland, noting that he "operates with a tremendous blend of speed and power for his frame...,arguably his strongest suit is defending the run...compiling 26 tackles-for-loss in his last three seasons as a starter."
His sack numbers may not be impressive, but "Kneeland contributed to the pass rush in ways that didn’t show up in the box score, frequently placing quarterbacks under duress with 37 pressures. With more intensive coaching and specialization in the NFL, Kneeland can quickly transform into a functional rookie pass rusher."
Draftwire gave Dallas selection of Kneeland a B+.
Si.com rated the pick a C+, stating "Kneeland is a bigger edge rusher at 267 pounds, and will join a loaded defensive line alongside Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. A four-year contributor with the Broncos, Kneeland racked up 28 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks."