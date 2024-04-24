Dallas Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Signs New Agent, Could a New Deal Be Struck?
Star players on the Dallas Cowboys like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott aren't the only ones in the organization dealing with contract issues. Even head coach Mike McCarthy and most of his staff are coaching on borrowed time.
Whatever owner Jerry Jones is trying to prove with these short-term contracts could be wearing thin on everyone's patience, and it has led to McCarthy hiring one of the most prolific agents who represents many players and coaches in the NFL.
Adam Schefter reported that McCarthy has brought in Don Yee to represent him, who currently represents Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and Tom Brady. Bringing in a new agent might be good news for McCarthy and the Cowboys, or it could mean he is aiming to get a better contract elsewhere after this season.
The Cowboys have retained McCarthy so far, and his 42-25 record is nothing to scoff at. Still, if Jones is attempting to extend or retain McCarthy after the 2024 season, McCarthy will likely not accept a one-year contract.
Jones spoke about the team being "all in" during Tuesday's pre-draft press conference, but that could be the biggest issue right now. The roster has multiple holes, and the coaching staff could be on their way out after the 2024 season. If Jones is truly banking on a "win now" mentality, he needs to make more moves via trades, on top of having a good draft.
A good way for Jones to reignite faith amongst the Cowboys fandom is to extend McCarthy. Despite the team's inability to make a Super Bowl, he is still a proven winner. Jones has placed faith in McCarthy as the team's head coach, and he should keep that faith.