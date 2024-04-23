Jerry Jones' 'All In' Remarks Spells Trouble For Cowboys 2024 Season
The Dallas Cowboys held their pre-draft press conference, and it contained the usual case for owner Jerry Jones. Jones provided plenty of "coach speak" when discussing the contract woes for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
Jones stated, "We’d like to see more leaves fall. We’d like to see more action..." which anyone could decipher as a bit confusing considering both Lamb and Prescott were at the top of their respective positions in the NFL.
Jones would go on to state what he normally does in terms of roster improvements and where he sees the team heading into the 2024 season.
Jones told reporters, "We’re very proud of this roster. We feel very, very good about the promise of this roster this season. … We feel great about what we’ve been in free agency. We’re all in.”
Despite his belief in his team, Jones seems to be a bit woefully ignorant to the fact that the Cowboys need help at multiple positions. For instance, the running back position took a huge hit when Tony Pollard signed with the Tenneseee Titans.
Rico Dowdle, Royce Freeman, and rookie Deuce Vaughn could step up to more expansive roles but are any of them a three-down back is the question. The Cowboys could have had their choice of plenty of high-rated running back free agents, but Jones made no moves on that front.
Tackle Tyron Smith also left and signed with the New York Jets, leaving the team with a need for offensive line help. They could address this with the plethora of options in the 2024 NFL Draft, like Graham Barton from Duke.
Despite the Cowboys leaning to replace their free agency losses in the draft, there is no promise that those drafted players become day-one starters. Jones' lack of self-awareness in terms of being quiet with signings and saying the team is "all in" just makes the hope for a Super Bowl-winning 2024 season seem dubious.