Rashee Rice Suspect in Dallas Night Club Alleged Assault: Report
DALLAS - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is a suspect in an alleged assault that injured a man at a Dallas nightclub on Monday, according to a report by the Dallas Morning News.
The 2024 Super Bowl champion Rice has not been charged for the assault, per the report.
The report detailed the assault took place early Monday morning, when officers were dispatched to the a nightclub. A man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This news comes one month after another incident with former SMU football player Rice in Dallas.
The Chiefs reportedly expect Rice to be suspended for at least half of the regular season due to causing a six-car crash on a busy Dallas freeway last month, according to arrest and affidavit documents.
A Lamborghini Urus, believed to have been driven by Rice, was traveling 119 mph 4.5 seconds before the March 30 collision, according to the affidavit. A Chevrolet Corvette, allegedly driven by SMU football player Teddy Knox, was traveling 116 mph 7.5 seconds before the collision.
Rice is facing eight charges including one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.
Rice and Knox are being sued by two victims of the crash.
Rice, 23, grew up in North Richland Hills before starring at SMU and then becoming a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. SMU is located in the same area of the car crash. He helped the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs to aSuper Bowl win as he caught six passes for 39 yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.