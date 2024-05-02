Dallas Car Crash: Kansas City Chiefs Expect Significant Rashee Rice NFL Suspension, Report
DALLAS - The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly expect wide receiver Rashee Rice to be suspended for at least half of the regular season, according to NFL.com's James Palmer.
Rice was driving 119 mph just seconds before causing a six-car crash on a busy Dallas freeway last month, according to arrest and affidavit documents.
A Lamborghini Urus, believed to have been driven by Rice, was traveling 119 mph 4.5 seconds before the March 30 collision, according to the affidavit. A Chevrolet Corvette, allegedly driven by SMU football player Teddy Knox, was traveling 116 mph 7.5 seconds before the collision.
Rice is facing eight charges including one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury.
Rice and Knox are being sued by two victims of a six-car crash on a busy Dallas freeway last month.
Edvard Petrovskiy and Irina Gromova are suing for damages of at least $10 million, according to a report by TMZ Sports. Per that report, Gromova and Petrovskiy claim they suffered brain trauma, lacerations that required stitches and internal bleeding in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Dallas County, Texas.
On April 3rd, Rice released a statement admitting his involvement in the major crash. The former SMU standout, who is now a budding star with the Chiefs, apologized to all who were impacted by the incident.
"Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident," Rice wrote on his Instagram. "I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's incident."
Rice, 23, grew up in North Richland Hills before starring at SMU and then becoming a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2023 NFL Draft. SMU is located in the same area of the car crash. He helped the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs to a Super Bowl win as he caught six passes for 39 yards in a win over the San Francisco 49ers.