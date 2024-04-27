Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer tells Marist Liufau exact moment he knew he wanted to draft him
The Dallas Cowboys selected Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau with the 87th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. One member of the coaching staff knew for a while he wanted Liufau on his defense.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer got on the phone with Liufau as members of the Cowboys brass called Liufau to tell him he was their selection in the third round. Zimmer told him the exact moment he was sold on Liufau as a player.
"You sold me when you told me what everybody on the defense was doing when you were here," Zimmer told Liufau. "Thank you, man. I had a great time," Liufau responded.
Zimmer then told Liufau, "You're going to have an even better time" as Liufau officially became the newest member of America's Team, helping fill a void left by the retiring Leighton Vander Esch.