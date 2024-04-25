Complete list of Dallas' NFL Draft selections. When Do The Dallas Cowboys Pick In The 2024 NFL Draft.
Dallas lost five starters this offseason and was unable to make an impact in free agency. They have 3 selections in the top 100. Can they get the impact players they need this year, after an underwhelming 2023 draft class?
Cowboys Draft Scenarios
NFL Network inside Jane Slater outlines a few options for Dallas, depending on how the early picks in round 1 fall.
Trade up: She predicts that "if a tackle slides they could go up to get a tackle using 2025" draft picks.
Trade back: If Dallas remains at pick 24, but "the two offensive lineman they love aren't there," the Cowboys could seek to trade back for additional picks, take the top running back in the draft (Jonathan Brooks Texas) in round two, then get multiple offensive lineman in rounds 2 and 3 with the draft assets acquired in the trade.
Dallas draft picks 2024. When do the Cowboys pick next?
The Dallas Cowboys enter the draft with 7 selections, starting with the 24th overall pick in the first round.
Round 1: No. 24
Round 2: No. 56
Round 3: No. 87
Round 5: No. 174
Round 6: No. 216
Round 7: No. 233 (via Las Vegas)
Round 7: No. 244
Dallas Cowboys Key Position Needs
Offensive Line: Dallas needs help at multiple positions across the offensive front after key starters left. Starting center Tyler Biadasz left in free agency to sign with the Washington Commanders for three years and $30 million and tackle Tyron Smith's signed a one year deal with the N.Y. Jets. Zack Martin and Tyron Smith will be 34 this season. Adding a player who can play along the on the interior offensive line is essential for the Cowboys.
Running Back: With Tony Pollard's departure signing a 3 year deal with Tennessee, Dallas lacks a true starting running back. The team recently signed lightly used veteran back Royce Freeman, a six-year veteran who was the Rams last year and has been with four different teams in his career. Rico Dowdle is the only Cowboys back on the roster with significant playing time. There are rumors of Ezekiel Elliott potential return. Regardless, Dallas will be seeking a running back early in the draft.
Wide Receiver: the Cowboys didn't get the 2023 production from Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup that they envisioned, with the pairing combining for only 1,075 yards and 10 touchdowns. Gallup was released, leaving the receiver room as CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert and 2023 seventh-round pick Jalen Brooks. In what is a deep wide receiver draft, the Cowboys could seek to add young and inexpensive receiving talent.
The Cowboys depth chart via ESPN.