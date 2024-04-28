Cowboys Country

Complete List Of Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Picks

The Cowboys had 8 selections and helped fill positions of need, but still have some work to do to fill out their player roster

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft
Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans pose for a photograph during the 2024 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas needed a strong draft this year after exits of several key free agents and front office driven releases to manage the salary cap. The focus was on drafting reinforcements for offensive line, running back, defensive line and wide receiver.

Here is how Jerry Jones and company did on their selections for the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Round 6 • Pick 40 (216) • WR Ryan Flournoy
  • Round 7 • Pick 13 (233) • OT Nathan Thomas
  • Round 7 • Pick 24 (244) • DT Justin Rogers

