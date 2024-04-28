Complete List Of Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL Draft Picks
The Cowboys had 8 selections and helped fill positions of need, but still have some work to do to fill out their player roster
Dallas needed a strong draft this year after exits of several key free agents and front office driven releases to manage the salary cap. The focus was on drafting reinforcements for offensive line, running back, defensive line and wide receiver.
Here is how Jerry Jones and company did on their selections for the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Round 1 • Pick 29 (29) • OT Tyler Guyton
Related: OT Tyler Guyton Will Be The Next Pro Bowl Lineman For The Cowboys
- Round 2 • Pick 24 (56) • EDGE Marshawn Kneeland
Related Analysis: Dallas Cowboys Second Round Pick DE Marshawn Kneeland Is 'Explosive' 'Athletic'
- Round 3 • Pick 9 (73) • G Cooper Beebe
Related: Dallas Cowboys Draft Wake Forest CB Caelen Carson with Fifth-Round Pick
- Round 3 • Pick 24 (87) • LB Marist Liufau
Related: Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer tells Marist Liufau exact moment he knew he wanted to draft him
- Round 5 • Pick 39 (174) • CB Caelen Carson
Related: Cowboys Carson selectin raised some eyebrows among NFL draft analysts
- Round 6 • Pick 40 (216) • WR Ryan Flournoy
- Round 7 • Pick 13 (233) • OT Nathan Thomas
- Round 7 • Pick 24 (244) • DT Justin Rogers
Related: NFL Network Blasts Jerry Jones for Disappointing Cowboys Draft and Offseason Moves
Published |Modified