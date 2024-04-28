2025 NFL mock draft: Cowboys address critical position, per CBS Sports
Yes, we just had a draft. Yes, we are still talking about the draft. Also yes, we're going to take a moment to point out something about next year's draft. Because, according to CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson, that's the draft the Cowboys are going to grab their next franchise quarterback.
Using odds from Caesar's Sportsbook, Wilson determined the draft order as the reverse of 1-32 of current favorites to win the Super Bowl. In that, the Cowboys are selecting 25th overall, and are using that pick on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe.
Milroe is one of the best athletes in this class, and if he continues to make the same strides in 2024 that we saw over the second half of the 2023 campaign, he could find his way into the first round.- Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
Perhaps a foreshadowing of the future of Dak Prescott. Maybe it's simply a best-player-available thing. Or maybe it's just an interesting way to view how next year's prospects look 364-ish days away from the next draft.
Not that the expectation of accuracy should be incredibly tight on a mock draft anyway (though Caleb Williams being No. 1 overall wasn't exactly a stretch last year, it seems reasonable that no one had Michael Penix going No. 8 to Atlanta), but it seems more likely Milroe, considering his push last season as well as the athetic make-up Wilson mentioned, will be gone long before No. 25.
But he'd certainly be a quality prospect, especially behind the offensive line the Cowboys are building currently.