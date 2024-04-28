Grading Each Cowboys Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Cowboys draft is officially over and although they did not make the flashiest of picks, they strategically used their selections to adress their needs. The Cowboys came into the draft looking to improve at offensive line, linebacker, defensive back, defensive line, and running back.
Many are surprised by the Cowboys choosing to pass on a running back in this year's draft; however, with Ezekiel Elliot likely back in Cowboys blue drafting a RB became an unessential move. The Cowboys will more than likely look into one of the many talented undrafted free agents at running back.
1st Round (Pick 29): Tyler Guyton (OT) - Oklahoma
Draft Grade: B+
Tyler Guyton, who stands at 6'7" and 328 lbs, is the next star lineman for the Cowboys. In 14 games last season for Oklahoma (1 at LT, 13 at RT), Guyton gave up zero sacks and 9 hurries. He looks to replace HOF Tyron Smith at left tackle. Guyton remains a project at LT, starting just one game at the position last season. This is why I found it challenging to give him a higher grade.
2nd Round (Pick 56): Marshawn Kneeland (Edge) - Western Michigan
Draft Grade: B
Standing at 6'3", 237 lbs Marshawn Kneeland had an outstanding showing at the combine, proven to be one of the most athletic edge rushers coming out of this year draft. With 12.5 sacks and 28 TFL's over 37 games at Western Michigan Kneeland is more of a run stopper then a pass rusher. Given his athletic ability he can develop into an elite pass-rusher considering he will be learning behind Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence.
3rd Round (Pick 73): Cooper Beebe (OG/C) - Kansas State
Grade: A+
The Cowboys hit a home run with this selection. At 6'3" 322 pounds Cooper Beebe won back-to-back Big 12 lineman of the year awards along with a first-team All-American honor. Beebe will likely start at the center position next season. He also provides excellent depth playing at left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle in 4 seasons starting for Kansas State.
3rd Round (Pick 87): Marist Liufau (LB) - Notre Dame
Grade: B
The Cowboys have been atrocious stopping the run over the last three seasons and linebacker was a must in this year's draft. At 6'2", 234 lbs Liufau has the length, strength, and speed to turn into an elite run stopper for years to come. As the 133 ranked prospect according to ESPN I would have liked to see the Cowboys trade back to select him.
5th Round (Pick 174): Caelon Carson (CB) - Wake Forest
Grade: B
Caelon Carson is an explosive athlete and a great tackler considering his position. At 6'0", 199 lbs Carson uses his speed and physicality to break up passes and often makes an impact defending the run. If Carson struggles to earn snaps at corner next season Carson's effort, physicality, and speed will earn him a spot on our special teams unit.
6th Round (Pick 216): Ryan Flournoy (WR) - Southeast Missouri State
Grade: D+
As just the second SEMU player to participate in the Senior Bowl Ryan Flournoy had 2 targets finishing the game with one catch for 13 yards and a 5-yard rush. At 24 years old Flournoy is 6'1" 202 pounds with a 4.44 40-yard dash he is a great athlete and will be competing to make the roster in training camp. I think this pick would have been better spent on a defensive back.
7th Round (Pick 233): Nathan Thomas (OT) - Louisiana
Grade: C+
After losing two starters on their offensive-line to free agency the Cowboys made it their mission to replace them. Nathan Thomas is 6'5" 332 lbs and is extremely quick for his size. His overall size and athleticism can diminish every move an edge rusher throws at him.
7th Round (Pick 244): Justin Rogers (DT) - Auburn
Grade: C+
It becomes very difficult to find impactful players this late into the draft but Justin Rogers has very good upside. Rogers stands at 6'3" 330 pounds. Starting just 7 games in his senior season, Rogers record 17 total tackles and a sack. His overall size will take up blockers making room for our linebackers and edge rushers.
Overall Grade: B
The Cowboys came into the draft with a couple goals in mind: to fill their needs and become tougher in the trenches. The Cowboys did just that adding three players to their offensive line and two to their defensive. They also addressed their needs at linebacker and defensive back drafting players with success in college and potential in the NFL