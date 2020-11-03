Cowboys NFL Trade? 'I'm In The Mood,' Says Jerry

FRISCO - A long time ago, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave me some advice that applies specifically to tangling emotions into one's financial ups and downs but also works when it comes to decisions in running an NFL team.

"Mr. Mike,'' he said, "don't let your money get mad.''

That understanding is in play now, in the hours before the Tuesday 3 p.m. NFL Trade Deadline ... and you can hear it in Jones' words.

"I'm in the mood,'' Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "But I'm certainly not in the mood to do anything that would knowingly be negative for our future.''

There are two translations there ...

One, as I write this, there is nothing earth-shaking on the Cowboys' front burner. A great example is in the Aldon Smith rumors; teams are calling, but Dallas hasn't even accepted offers because of the overall impact. (We explain further here).

Two, Jones always has The Itch of The Deal. And, he explains accurately, one of the benefits of his hands-on ownership is that if an offer does come before Dallas, right up until the deadline, there is a stream-lined way for the organization to decide.

READ MORE: An Odell Beckham Trade? His Family Favors Cowboys

READ MORE: NFL Deadline Tracker - Cowboys Reveal Trade Plan: 'Still Fight, Stand Pat'

This is an underrated aspect of Cowboys management. There are other NFL franchises that can't pull the trigger because by the time, say, the personnel director gets the info to the GM, who then needs to get permission from his owner ... the deadline is here and the deal is gone.

"The way we're structured, the way we do business,'' Jones said, "we can make decisions in a short order. If we do get an opportunity, we can make that call.''