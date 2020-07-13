FRISCO - Yet another Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman is speaking out about team owner Jerry Jones' silence regarding social injustice.

“Haven’t talked to Jerry at all,” Dontari Poe said while speaking with Bleacher Report. “I hope he comes out and shows his support. … You are an owner of an NFL team - you get what I’m saying? The majority of this team are these people that are being oppressed. So even if you are not going to be in the forefront, we need to know we have your support in that type of way.”

Poe, the veteran defensive tackle who was with Carolina last year, comes to Dallas from the Panthers via free agency, as does Gerald McCoy, who figures to line up next to him inside the Cowboys' revamped D-line. McCoy was the first Cowboys player to call on Jones to "say something" after the police-custody murder of George Floyd sparked protests across the country.

The Cowboys organization's only statement thus far has come in the form of a video, in which the club said, "The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing. The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts.''

Poe said new head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula are among the staffers who have issued support for the movement in conversations with players.

Meanwhile, fellow D-lineman DeMarcus Lawrence has stated that Jones' support is not needed.

"What kind of help do we need from Jerry?,'' Lawrence said, dismissing the need for the Jones family to offer (just) "money. ... We need to stand on our own two feet, be the men we are supposed to be and build foundations and build centers to help our youth.”

But Poe disagrees with that.

“(Jones') silence definitely means a lot because in any other situation he will have something to say about most things,” Poe said. “I was once a proponent of doing stuff behind closed doors, and doing what I need to do not out in the forefront. ... So hopefully he is doing that, but who knows what he is doing. … Personally, I would hope that he comes out and says, ‘OK, I am willing to help, I am willing to fight, and I am willing to be with y’all.’”

It is worth noting that CowboysSI.com has reported that Jones has met with key NFL corporate sponsor Bank of America as part of his evaluation of the situation. It is also worth noting that former Dallas star Dez Bryant tells us what might happen if the players felt the support of Jones.

"If Jerry did that, those guys in that locker room at The Star - knowing what he might be changing and might be sacrificing - would run through a brick wall for him,'' Bryant said. "Jerry does that, he might just win another Super Bowl because of it.''