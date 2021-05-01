BREAKING: Cowboys select Marshall's OT Josh Ball with No. 138 in NFL Draft

Dallas goes with offense for the first time in the 2021 NFL Draft, choosing to invest in the offensive line with Marshall's OT Josh Ball.

The Dallas Cowboys' finally went away from the defensive side of the ball after drafting Marshall OT Josh Ball with the No. 138 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Prior to the Ball's selection, Dallas had chosen six consecutive defensive players in hopes of rebuilding a defense that struggled heavily in 2020. Ball was the second fourth-round pick for the Cowboys, with Dallas selecting LSU LB Jabril Cox 23 picks prior.

Ball was the first of three compensatory picks for the Cowboys. Dallas still has a fifth and sixth-round compensatory pick.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Ball below:

Originally a player for the Florida State Seminoles, Ball had a brief stop at Butler Community College before landing with the Thundering Herd. Ball is a massive human being who is almost impossible to miss on the field. As might be imagined, he is a powerful dude who has some incredibly strong hands at the point of attack. In pass protection, he is a difficult player to get around with adequate length and athleticism for the position. Despite his high pedigree, he was not able to secure a full-time role in his first year with the team in 2019. In 2020, Ball assumed a starting role and showed a lot of promise that once was anticipated as a recruit. He is a heavy-footed mover who struggles to work laterally and to the second level. Ball can lose leverage when working laterally, not able to cover enough ground athletically against speedier outside rushers. Despite manning the left side for the Thundering Herd, Ball may be suited more at right tackle going forward. There are clearly traits to work with here as a developmental piece on Day 3 of the 2021 draft. The biggest question marks for teams will be if he checks out off the field.

