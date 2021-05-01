STUNNER: Cowboys 'Steal' LSU LB Jabril Cox In NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys added yet another defender to their draft class on Saturday, selecting LSU LB Jabril Cox with the No. 115 overall pick.

The Dallas Cowboys' efforts to improve their defensive front seven continued on Saturday morning when they selected LSU LB Jabril Cox with the No. 115 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

READ MORE: 'This Is All I Ever Wanted!' Micah Parsons To Cowboys In NFL Draft

The Cowboys now add Cox to a linebacker group that has gotten a serious makeover the last three days, after they selected Penn State's Micah Parsons with their first pick in round one on Thursday night.

READ MORE: Did Cowboys Draft 'Kick-Ass' Starter In CB Kelvin Joseph?

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Cox below:

A mainstay for the national champion Bison for three seasons, Cox made the most of his opportunity with LSU in 2020. A long, athletic linebacker who exhibits tremendous range and athleticism, Cox was a major part of three FCS national championships at North Dakota State. He boasted excellent stats while there with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 14 sacks. With the impact he showed at LSU, his traits were shown to be able to transcend any competition level. He is a dominant sideline-to-sideline linebacker who can also rush the passer. Cox has outstanding coverage ability, in both man and zone. He was one of the best players in the FCS during his tenure at NDSU, and quickly became not only one of the more talented defenders in the SEC, but in all of college football in 2020. With the competition question marks put to rest and another nice showing in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, expect to hear Cox’s name somewhere on Day 2 with the type of talent to become one of the better coverage linebackers in the entire league.

With another body now added to the defense, the Cowboys will likely look to add some help on the offensive side of the ball, as they sit with five remaining picks over the next three rounds.

CONTINUE READING: Cowboys McCarthy On New D-Linemen: 'Young Stud,' 'Pass Rush' & 'Juice'