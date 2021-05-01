Cowboys McCarthy On New D-Linemen: 'Young Stud,' 'Pass Rush' & 'Juice'

The Dallas Cowboys added more help on the D-line on Friday in the 2021 NFL Draft. Coach McCarthy's thoughts ...

The Cowboys continued their assault on the defensive side of the ball on Friday night, selecting UCLA D-lineman Osa Odighizuwa and Iowa D-lineman Chauncey Golston in the NFL Draft on Day 2.

Odighizuwa and Golston join a position group that returns DeMarcus Lawrence but needs help.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy knows them ... and raves.

“Chauncey Golston is the power player,'' McCarthy said. "He will play more to our base side. He can play the 3(-Tech) and also I think he will be a power player for us in the 4-technique and 5 and out to the 6.

"Young stud that give us length out there, gives us juice.”

And on Osa?

“You look at the length,'' McCarthy said. "Osa gives us the pass rush. He can play the 3, the 4, the 5, even go further inside in some (sub packages) from the lower shade or 1-technique. We feel really good about our depth now in our front.”

Odighizuwa played in all seven games for the Bruins, finishing with 30 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for loss. He was a consensus first-team All-Pac-12 selection and was named the top defensive lineman on the National Team (in a vote by the offensive linemen) at the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl.

Golston was an honorable mention All-America selection, and an All-Big Ten First-Team pick by the Associated Press. Golston started all eight games, recording 24 solo tackles and 21 assists, along with 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, one pass break-up, and three pressures.

Are there sacks somewhere in there? "Juice''? "Stud-ness''? That's the McCarthy plan here.

