Cardinals at Cowboys: Key Defender Ruled Out

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys aren’t practicing today here at The Star in Frisco as they make plans to regroup after an injury-laden start to their 2020 NFL season. And as they prepare for an upcoming Monday night game at AT & T Stadium?

They will find that they are not alone in the key-injury department.

The Arizona Cardinals will be without their All-Pro defensive end Chandler Jones when they take on Dallas on Monday night in Arlington.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Wednesday morning that Jones is undergoing biceps surgery and is done for the year.

Jones was injured in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Jones had 19 sacks and a league-high eight forced fumbles in 2019. Through five games this season, he had one sack and 11 tackles.

The Cowboys catch a break here - and the team’s injury list suggests they are due one. Offensive starters Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, La’el Collins and Blake Jarwin are all done for the year.

READ MORE: SI Power Rankings: Eagles 10 Spots Ahead of Cowboys?!

Dallas at 2-3 and in first place in the NFC East is hoping for a defensive boost this week with Leighton Vander Esch and Chidobe Awuzie soon due back from the IR.

Even with help, the Dallas defense projects as among the NFL’s poorest - and Arizona, led by DFW native Kyler Murray at QB, can be explosive on offense.

On Monday it’ll be QB Andy Dalton and the Cowboys offensive line still challenged to some degree by a Cardinals defense that has 14 sacks so far this season.