CeeDee Lamb's updated market value estimation will leave Jerry Jones speechless
On the same day reports surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys were "all-in" on a contract extension for Dak Prescott, they found out what CeeDee Lamb might command in his next deal.
Lamb, who emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL last year, desires a new contract but was reportedly waiting to see what Justin Jefferson or Ja'Marr Chase would land.
Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a deal on Monday, giving the former LSU product a $140 million deal over four seasons. Jefferson and Lamb put up similar numbers in 2023 but Lamb had Prescott all season while Jefferson was working with backup quarterbacks after Kirk Cousins was injured in Week 8.
Perhaps that's why a new market value estimation for Lamb comes in slightly lower than Jefferson. Spotrac now predicts Lamb is worth $136.13 million over four years. That's an average of $34 million annually compared to $35 million for Jefferson.
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys won't get a hometown discount
Team owner Jerry Jones, and his son Stephen Jones, have been known for using the media to get players to take a discount. They've tried tactics such as emphasizing the prestige of wearing the Dallas Star while saying they can afford to pay more players if their stars take less of the pie.
In the end, no one falls for this. Players and their agents see other franchises have found ways to circumvent the cap, paying the best players and adding enough talent to compete.
That's why the smart move for the Jones family would be to get to the table now and strike a deal close to Jefferson's. If not, the next one will come across the ticker soon and it will only hurt their pocketbook more.