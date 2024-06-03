Dallas Cowboys 'all-in' on Dak Prescott extension, per report
As the Dallas Cowboys continue to play a dangerous game of chicken with star quarterback Dak Prescott, there is some reason for optimism.
With mandatory minicamp set to begin this week and training camp around the corner, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports the Cowboys are "all-in" on re-signing Prescott.
"[The Cowboys] are all in on re-signing Dak Prescott. They just haven’t shown it yet," Fowler said.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career. He will now set his sights on the 2024-25 season as he sets out to exceed his 2023 numbers and prove he deserves the largest contract in NFL history.
While Fowler's report offers some hope, there have been conflicting reports throughout the saga.
ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that NFL teams expect Prescott to hit the open market in 2025.
If the Cowboys are serious about extending Prescott to keep him from hitting free agency when a bidding war would ensue, they need to get to work and agree to a deal prior to the start of the season.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.