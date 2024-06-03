Justin Jefferson contract extension gives Cowboys framework for CeeDee Lamb
When CeeDee Lamb decided to sit out of the Dallas Cowboys voluntary OTAs, it led to a discussion about his contract status. The former first-round pick is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and is fresh off a massive campaign.
Lamb led the NFL in receptions with 135 and set a franchise record with 1,749 yards. He’s now due for an extension and the front office is taking criticism for dragging its feet — as they've been known to do.
However, according to NFL Netowrk's Jenn Slater, the stall in talks wasn't completely on the Jones family this time. Her take is that Lamb and his representation were waiting for Justin Jefferson or Ja’Marr Chase to set the market. That happened Monday when Jefferson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings.
RELATED: Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb haven't had contract talks ‘for a while’
Justin Jefferson extension could get Cowboys, Lamb talking
Jefferson’s contract will be the starting point for Lamb, who has similar numbers to the Vikings superstar. Jefferson, who was selected in the same round as Lamb back in 2020, has more yards, but Lamb has the edge in receptions and touchdowns.
Both players have been vital to the success of their respective offenses and deserve the massive deals. Lamb should be next, but as Slater also pointed out, Dallas typically gets its extensions done in July.
They have to hope the Bengals don't jump them and give Ja’Marr Chase a deal that raises Lamb’s asking price even more.