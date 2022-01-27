Coach Dan Quinn's Cowboys Top Assistant Gets Another Interview

At this point, the Cowboys might feel fortunate if Edwards stays.

FRISCO - The NFL Coaching Carousel is spinning wildly early Thursday morning, with Dan Quinn not going one place ... but two defensive coaches with Dallas ties getting a shot in Pittsburgh.

Quinn got the top job as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator a year ago, and the team was also able to retain George Edwards - who applied for the same job - to work under him as a senior assistant who has been coaching linebackers.

Next year, Dallas' defense might be Edwards' - especially if both Quinn and another top assistant, Joe Whitt Jr., depart Dallas.

An NFL source tells CowboysSI.com that should Quinn leave (he didn't land the Denver Broncos job but has more opportunities) there is support inside The Star for the elevation of Edwards. That is going to be especially important if Quinn (assuming he departs) takes with him top defensive staffer Joe Whitt Jr.

But even if does not go with Quinn, he might go. The Pittsburgh Steelers just put in an interview request on him, as the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks had done previously.

Also on the Steelers' defensive coordinator wish list is Kris Richard, a former Dallas top aide.

Should there be big changes on the Dallas defensive staff, fired Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (with deep Jones family ties) can be in play. And so can Edwards.

At this point, the Cowboys might feel fortunate if Edwards stays.

"Edwards,'' one source said, "is the smartest, toughest teacher in the building.''

Edwards has experience as a coordinator, most famously in Minnesota, where he oversaw the defense for Zimmer. Edwards has grown close to head coach Mike McCarthy and is instrumental in helping Quinn oversee a Dallas defense that has experienced a great turnaround in the year, with its 12-5 record and playoff berth. Edwards is also a key teacher for star rookie Micah Parsons, who will win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and get Defensive Player of the Year votes as well.

Whitt (who is Dallas holds the title of "defensive passing game coordinator/secondary'' is also highly qualified, and has ties to both Quinn and Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy. A source tells us that Quinn would want to take Cowboys D-line coach Aden Durde with him at his new job.

Assuming Quinn departs, he will be missed. But between Edwards, Zimmer and others, the Cowboys are already preparing for that, hoping to not miss a beat. ... while hoping to not lose too many assistants.

