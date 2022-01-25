Cowboys Ex Kris Richard Gets NFL Interview: 'I Wanna Be A Rock Star' - But Not Just as Coach

"I'm very proud of our work with the Cowboys,'' Richard told CowboysSI.com.

FRISCO - Kris Richard's heart is always in the right place - two right places, actually, as he told us when he departed Dallas almost two seasons ago.

"On a personal level, all I care about is to be the absolutely best husband and father I can be,'' Richard told me in an exclusive sit-down interview with CowboysSI.com. "Best husband, father, son and brother. I want to be a rock star at that.''

And professionally?

"Professionally, my eventual desire is certainly is to be a head coach,'' he said. "There's no doubt about that. I'm going to keep working tirelessly until the day that happens.''

His climb back up the professional ladder is happening. He is again getting interviewed as a defensive coordinator candidate, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, after spending a season as the New Orleans Saints secondary coach.

Richard, 41, has worked tirelessly in the NFL in every role along that path, as a player, later as the top defensive coach with "The Legion of Boom'' with the Super Bowl Seahawks, and for two two seasons (2018 and 2019) as a top defensive assistant again with the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm very proud of our work with the Cowboys,'' Richard told me then as his exit was part of the staff change under new head coach Mike McCarthy. "I worked passionately. I'm fiery. I have tremendously high standards. And I'm always willing to tell the truth.''

One truth is that before the Cowboys' 8-8 season in 2019 (a failure that led to the firing of the Jason Garrett-led coaching staff), Richard was considered a "hot'' candidate to become a head coach - maybe even in Dallas.

In fact, Richard was interviewed at that time for the head coaching vacancy with the New York Giants. (As the coaching carousel turns, it's present Dallas defensive boss Dan Quinn making the head-coach interview rounds; the latest here.)

Two years later, with a bit of time in between to cherish wife Chandra, and his three children, Alyssa (15), Aiden (13) and Asher (9), he's and preparing to bring his trademark intelligence, talent, work ethic and intensity to his next stop.

"It's a simple goal, and I'll bring it to my next job,'' Kris Richard said. "I just want to help a team strive to be the best. That's what I did in Dallas. That's what I'll always do.''

