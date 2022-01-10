'Really Good Shape': Micah & Cowboys Update for Playoff vs. 49ers

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy - knock on wood - is upbeat about his team’s current COVID-19 set-up for the playoff week ahead: “We’re in really good shape.”

FRISCO - An unpredictable Week 18 in the NFL leads us to the Dallas Cowboys as the NFC's No. 3 seed playing playoffs host to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

But now comes what the Cowboys hope to be the "predicable'' part: Good health for Round 1.

There is a "traditional'' feel to the matchup, as it will be the eighth playoff clash between Dallas and San Francisco - though it's been since Jan. 15, 1995, the last of three straight NFC Championship Games pitting the pair.

But there is, of course, the "non-traditional'' aspect to the NFL in a COVID era: Who is healthy? Who is available? Who will be ready?

On offense, coach Mike McCarthy said Cowboys Tony Pollard (foot) was held out last week because “we were just being smart with him. I anticipate Tony will practice Wednesday, full go.”

Same with Tyron Smith (COVID), though it may be a bit later in the week before guys in his position are fully cleared.

That goes for defensive leader Micah Parsons (COVID) as well, but the rookie should be fine by Thursday, as should Trevon Diggs and the rest of the players who has health issues a week ago. McCarthy also indicated that Keanu Neal, who sustained an arm injury in Week 18, might be fine for the playoffs.

The Cowboys did their thing with their healthy starters on Saturday night in Philadelphia, recording a fun 51-26 victory in which an assortment of guys with COVID, other illnesses or minor injuries, sat out. Now, though, it's full-go ... assuming the Cowboys (and the Niners) make it through this week without incident.

They'll also want to make sure erratic kicker Greg Zuerlein - who missed another extra point in the win - is screwed on straight.

Zuerlein, McCarthy said, is a “pro from every angle. … I have great confidence in him. He’ll be ready to go Sunday.”

The matchup - with Dallas favored by just 3 it's the closest predicted game in the first round of this postseason - has a chance to be an AT&T Stadium instant class. That seems "predictable.''

Hopefully the injury and illness issues are as easy to manage and as easy to predict.

