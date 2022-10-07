Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?

FRISCO - While the prowess of their defense has rightfully dominated the headlines, the Dallas Cowboys continue to employ a versatile and potentially explosive offense. ... but there is at least some mild concern at the moment over a centerpiece of that offense.

Star receiver CeeDee Lamb missed practice on Thursday with the team suggestion that it was more of a "rest day.'' But in fact, the concern about groin soreness was enough to motivate Dallas to have Lamb undergo an MRI.

The results show no serious injury. Nevertheless, this is worth monitoring ...

Just as Michael Gallup's arrow may be pointing up.

Despite having been without incumbent starter Dak Prescott since Week 2 (who has been out of action after suffering a hand injury in Week 1), Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush has led the team to a 3-1 record with poise, competitiveness and efficiency.

While Rush has utilized Lamb to much success, the Cowboys have welcomed back a key component of their passing game, who might be poised for a big game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

After suffering an ACL tear in a Jan. 2 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup did not see any game action until last week’s 25-10 Cowboys’ victory over the Washington Commanders. The 26-year-old caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown.

Dallas was understandably cautious with Gallup in his return, targeting him only three times and limiting his snap count to 39, or 64 percent of their offensive plays. While their conservative strategy was effective against Washington, Dallas may need to increase Gallup’s workload for their Week 5 matchup with the defending Super Bowl champions at SoFi Stadium.

Having caught 14 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns over Dallas past two games, Lamb has clearly established himself as the alpha wideout on the team’s depth chart. As such, he is almost certain to draw the coverage of Los Angeles’ All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams’ star defensive back’s shutdown style has produced 18 total tackles, five passes defensed (tied for fifth in the NFL) and one interception through their first four games.

With Lamb occupying Ramsey’s time, provided Lamb is healthy, it may create more opportunities for Gallup in the passing game.

Worth noting from Friday at The Star as well: Jason Peters (chest) could miss a month and Tony Pollard is questionable for the Rams due to illness.

Wherever he may align in Week 5, Gallup is not only likely to see an increase in playing time, he is also expected to provide Rush and the Cowboys offense with another potent weapon as the look to move to 4-1 on the 2022 season.

Kickoff for the Cowboys and Rams is set for 3:25 p.m. CT from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. ... with a plan to have both CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup operating near the tops of their gm

