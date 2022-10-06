'Pressure's On Dak': Why Dallas Cowboys Need QB Prescott Over Cooper Rush
FRISCO - It is not an insult to suggest that Cooper Rush has probably hit his ceiling. Meanwhile, one NFL expert thinks the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott back in order to reach theirs.
"If they are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
The Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Prescott under center as he rehabs from a broken thumb with plans to play next week at the Eagles on Sunday night. In Week 5? It'll be backup quarterback Rush again doing more than being "just a game manager,'' as coach Mike McCarthy insists - but also playing within himself.
Rush's success in doing that (3-0 this year and 4-0 lifetime as a journeyman sub turned starter) has caused some to wonder if he should get consideration for keeping the job, even when Dak is healthy.
The Cowboys, inside The Star, think that's nonsensical. And there is no "QB controversy'' inside the locker room, the only place where such a thing really matters.
But Smith's answer to the question comes with great clarity. There is a level of play that Dak has achieved in his career that Rush is not likely destined to achieve - a level of play that was in place for much of last season, when Dallas went 12-5 and was in most every category a top-three NFL offense.
The Cowboys under Rush are winning with defense and feeling successful if they score more than 20 points.
Cowboys 'Surprise': Mike McCarthy as Coach of the Year? Jerry Jones' Opinion
“I don't want any credit, God forbid,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently told us, smiling through fake outrage. "Let's not change that now.”
'The Cooper Bowl': Cowboys at Rams - Can Dallas Contain Kupp, Ride Rush?
As the 3-1 Cowboys head to the L.A. Rams for Week 5? They certainly sense some vulnerability in the defending Super Bowl champ's offense in what sets up to be ..."The Cooper Bowl.''
Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott, the 27-year-old running back, continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
The Cowboys with Prescott were/are literally designed to be able to win games by scoring more than 30 points.
"I think we gotta remember this is a team that shipped off Amari Cooper, no Michael Gallup, Tyron Smith gets hurt," Smith said. "Before the season even started, all of the pressure was on Dak ...''
That pressure exists for Rush in a sense, as he readies to be the first-teamer in a Week 5 showdown at the Los Angeles Rams. But next week at the undefeated Eagles, Dallas' top NFC East rival?
The pressure returns, at a higher level.
And, the Cowboys believe, so does Dak Prescott.
Follow FishSports on Twitter
Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook
Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!